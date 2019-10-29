Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Family takes a toll in the latest trailer for Waves, A24's buzzy festival favorite

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: Waves (YouTube)

Waves, the third feature from rising filmmaker Trey Edward Shults (Krisha, It Comes At Night), has been turning heads since it played at festivals in both Telluride and Toronto earlier this year, with critics lavishing praise on Shults’ visually sumptuous, emotionally devastating story of a suburban family in Southern Florida. The A.V. Club’s A.A. Dowd was more measured in his take, calling the film a “sensory-overload epic of adolescence” that, in the end, resonated as a “a bitching soundtrack in search of a movie.” Granted, the soundtrack does sound pretty great, with cuts from Kendrick Lamar, Animal Collective, and Frank Ocean joining an ambient score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The latest trailer for the film, which lands in theaters next month, centers on the dynamic between Sterling K. Brown’s loving but overbearing father and Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s frayed son as Dinah Washington’s “What a Diff’rence a Day Made” underscores the colorful action. Lucas Hedges, Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie, and Renée Elise Goldsberry round out the cast.

Waves crashes into theaters on November 15, with an expansion to follow.

