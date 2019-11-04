Facebook is now F A C E B O O K

Today, Facebook the company rebranded as FACEBOOK, or maybe even F A C E B O O K, at least in logo/typography form. Like so:



FACEBOOK Gif : FACEBOOK

Moving from Facebook to

F

A

C

E

B

O

O

K

is a move meant to help the company “be clearer about the products that come from Facebook... further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding,” wrote Chief Marketing Officer Antonio Lucio in a post in the company’s newsroom. The hope of distinguishing brands like Instagram and WhatsApp from the social network may just possibly be related to the not-so-great press Facebook has received of late, but the company could change the branding to F•A•C•E•B•O•O•K and substitute little unicorns for the dots and it would still be Facebook.

Here, some reactions to F A C E B O O K. The first one goes out to a friend. The last one is obviously extremely important. The rest are just funny.

