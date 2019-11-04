Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Facebook is now F A C E B O O K

Allison Shoemaker
Photo: Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

Today, Facebook the company rebranded as FACEBOOK, or maybe even F A C E B O O K, at least in logo/typography form. Like so:

FACEBOOK
Gif: FACEBOOK
Moving from Facebook to

F

A

C

E

B

O

O

K

is a move meant to help the company “be clearer about the products that come from Facebook... further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding,” wrote Chief Marketing Officer Antonio Lucio in a post in the company’s newsroom. The hope of distinguishing brands like Instagram and WhatsApp from the social network may just possibly be related to the not-so-great press Facebook has received of late, but the company could change the branding to F•A•C•E•B•O•O•K and substitute little unicorns for the dots and it would still be Facebook.

Here, some reactions to F A C E B O O K. The first one goes out to a friend. The last one is obviously extremely important. The rest are just funny.

SOMEONE GIVE CHUCKY A HOME.

Allison Shoemaker
Allison Shoemaker

Contributor, The A.V. Club and The Takeout. Allison loves television, bourbon, and dramatically overanalyzing social interactions.

