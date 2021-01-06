Donald Trump at the “Stop The Steal” rally moments before attempted coup at the C aptiol Photo : Tasos Katopodis ( Getty Images )

Earlier today, Donald Trump released a video message to his radical extremist followers that was basically the deescalation video equivalent of a celebrity apology. It only made things worse.

“I know your pain. I know you’re hurt,” Trump said in the video posted on social media amid a mob attempt at a coup inside the United States C apit ol on Wednesday. “We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it especially the other side, but you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect for great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt. It’s a very tough period of time. There has never been at time like this where such a thing happened where they can take it away from all of us. From me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace, so go home. We love you, you’re very special. You’ve seen what happens, you see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel, but go home and go home in peace.”

Television journalists searching for some semblance of leadership appreciated Trump telling his followers to go home, but noted that he also egged them on in the same breath. Any appearance of wanting to keep the peace was later thrown out the window when Trump tweeted, “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”

Twitter takes action against Donald Trump

Now, both the video and that latest tweet have been removed from Twitter and Facebook’s “VP of integrity” (on a slower news day we’d spend some time with that title...) has announced that Facebook has removed the video as well: “This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”