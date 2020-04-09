Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images )

On Monday, we reported that a video had surfaced appearing to show Ezra Miller from Justice League and the Fantastic Beasts movies choking a woman and throwing her to the ground at a bar in Iceland. Sources who were at the bar confirmed that it was Miller, saying that they had been approached by a “quite pushy” group of fans before the apparent choking happened and that the woman involved seemed to be jokingly setting herself up for a fight with Miller.

Now, police in Reykjavik have issued a statement about the incident, explaining that “no one was arrested or placed in custody regarding this,” no officers were called to the scene, and no one reported any injuries, so nobody—either Ezra Miller or otherwise—is currently under investigation. Miller was reportedly escorted out of the bar after the incident happened, but it sounds like that was the extent of what happened. This comes from The Wrap, which says Miller’s camp has neglected to release any kind of comment.