Ezra Miller appears to choke fan in disturbing video

While some celebrities are down to engage in a little bit of creative fan service every now and again, one actor apparently took a fan’s jocular request way too far. A very brief video surfaced on the internet Sunday evening of person who appeared to be Justice League’s Ezra Miller choking a woman in a Reykjavik, Iceland bar and throwing her to the ground.

In the footage, a person believed to be Miller is approached by a young woman who is jokingly “squaring up” for a fight. “Did you wanna fight,” Miller asks the smiling woman before grabbing her throat. The actor then takes the woman down, which prompts the person behind the camera to spring forward and presumably break up the altercation just as the video ends.

Because the footage suddenly appeared on the internet with very little context, there was some initial confusion surrounding its authenticity. However, Variety reports that a source from the bar, Prikið Kaffihús, confirmed that the interaction—which took place on April 1— was real and led to Miller being escorted off the premises. The source also says that prior to the incident, Miller was approached by group of “quite pushy” prior to matters escalating, which is hardly an excuse, but does provide additional context. There’s still no insight as to why it took four days for the video to surface.

Miller stars in the Fantastic Beasts franchise and is slated to continue his role as Barry Allen in the upcoming Flash stand-alone film. Variety has reached out to both Miller and Warner Bros. for comment.