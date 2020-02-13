Extremely cool skateboarding dachshund is this generation's Spuds MacKenzie

Screenshot : Paws Tube ( YouTube

A whole new generation of puppies is growing up having spent their youth gazing at posters of sports heroes like Spuds MacK enzie and Tillman, the skateboarding bulldog, and dreaming of one day achieving a similar level of coolness. We are pleased to report that one of them, a miniature dachshund named Rowdy, has achieved this goal and currently features in an Instagram account filled with videos of her incredible feats.

Rowdy’s commitment to the sport is documented through posts like the one above, which shows the pup kicking her board into place and riding it down sets of staircases. Rude and full of ‘tude, she sticks her tongue out into the air, plants her stubby legs firm, and conquers all obstacles with the devil may care attitude of a Bart Simpson truck sticker flipping everyone on the highway the bird.



While we’re sure Rowdy’s super extreme life is fleshed out with plenty of off-camera time spent crushing beers, sparking joints, and ripping guitar solos, she is first and foremost devoted to her sport. Even as the sun begins to set and other dogs lie down for a night of rest, Rowdy is out there perfecting her craft. Once indoors, her training continues with ramp-climbing exercises. When the snow falls, she shifts to winter sports to maintain her athletic prowess.



All of this hard work pays off with photoshoots that show Rowdy at her most glamorous. The bits of grass and little twigs that plague all rock and roll dachshund ears are combed out of her fur here, cleaning her up so she’s ready to stand as role-model for aspiring puppies the world over. Unlike Spuds, her handlers know to keep Rowdy in check. The hunks are ushered out of view. The cases of beer are pushed to the side. Instead, we’re left only to see the presentable, tamed version of the dog.



Still, her rebel spirit can’t be held down for long. Every trip outdoors is an opportunity for Rowdy to tackle a set of stairs or throw on a ripped denim jacket and demonstrate her skills to onlookers awed by her intimidating brand of cool.



Rowdy, as her name suggests, is no genteel canine. She would never be admitted to the stuffy grounds of a Westminster Dog Show. No judges could contain her spirit—her drive for the sport. Nobody could tell her to tame her style to win a glorified beauty pageant. The only competition that matters to Rowdy’s mind is the one between herself and the limits of her stubby body. Skating is life to her. And life? Life is good.



