Great Job Internet

Experience the nightmare of scuba-diving near an unseen destroyer ship’s sonar echoes

anandypaul
Andrew Paul
Illustration for article titled Experience the nightmare of scuba-diving near an unseen destroyer ship’s sonar echoes
Photo: Ed Giles (Getty Images)

It’s a widely accepted fact: the ocean is very big, very unknown, and very goddamn scary. Anyone claiming to disagree is free to try making it through the Lovecraftian nightmare that is scuba diving while an unseen sonar beacon echoes through the vast, uncaring waters.

Uploaded last year but regaining traction now thanks to a recent post from Reddit user u/Invisofupa, the video claims the divers’ newfound trauma source originated from a submarine, but multiple comments from alleged seamen claim it’s actually coming from an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer warship...which totally makes it less terrifying. Check out the video below, but be forewarned: it’s as unnerving as it is loud as hell, so you probably wanna turn the volume down a bit.

As the caption at one point shows us, “WTF?” is the only mumbled scuba-phrase heard during the brief clip, which we think is as good a summation of the situation as anyone’s gonna get. As if the murky remains of some kind of ghost-ship wreckage situated against alien coral formations isn’t off-putting enough, we have the high-pitched pinging echo originating somewhere out there in all that vast, indiscernible ocean gloom. Sure, it probably is just a massive flotilla of war-engines designed for naval domination and destruction, but we all know who waits dreaming in his house at R’lyeh.

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

