Image: Cartoon Network

With the arrival of the highly anticipated Steven Universe: The Movie just around the corner, fans will soon have the answers to some of their burning questions—mainly, “Who is this new gem messing up Steven’s whole retirement plan?” The trailer doesn’t reveal many clues as to their identity, but it does promise that the mystery character is upset with Steven (you know, the usual Homeworld brand of leftover animosity) and equipped to cause havoc. The musical also touts collaborations from a roster of high-end industry staples, such as Chance The Rapper and Aimee Mann. So the next natural question is, “When will the soundtrack be available so that we may sob-sing and reflect on the powers of friendship and Garnet’s ability to spit bars during times of duress?”

Thankfully, fans will get to immediately relive the dulcet notes of resistance once the movie fades to black: A representative from Cartoon Network has confirmed to The A.V. Club that the digital soundtrack will drop Monday, September 2 at 7:30 PM EST, immediately following the airing of the film. Featuring 38 tracks (17 vocal and 21 instrumental) the star-studded soundtrack will be available to stream and download on all major music platforms.

For the vinyl enthusiasts, both regular and deluxe versions will be available on wax November 15. While the regular vinyl edition will only feature the vocal tracks, the deluxe will include all the music from the digital release along with eight exclusive demo recordings. Variant covers will be available exclusively at FYE and Barnes & Noble.

Fans can soon pre-order and pre-save the soundtrack here. For now, enjoy the first available song, “True Kinda Love,” and check out the full track and collaboration lists below.

Steven Universe: The Movie digital soundtrack

1. The Tale of Steven (vocal)

2. Once Upon a Time

3. Message to the Universe

4. Let Us Adore You (vocal)

5. Home Sweet Home

6. Happily Ever After (vocal)

7. The Arrival

8. Other Friends (vocal)

9. One on One

10. system/BOOT.pearl_final(3).Info (vocal)

11. With Friends Like These

12. Crystal Gem Huddle

13. Who We Are (vocal)

14. Hijinks Will Ensue

15. Isn’t It Love? (vocal)

16. Search Party

17. Echoes of Friendship

18. No Matter What (vocal)

19. Our Handshake

20. No Ordinary Injector

21. Disobedient (vocal)

22. Let’s Duet

23. Independent Together (vocal)

24. Running Out of Time

25. Feelings Flooding Back

26. A Special World

27. Drift Away (vocal)

28. Found (vocal)

29. Downward Spiral

30. True Kinda Love (vocal)

31. The Missing Piece

32. Change (vocal)

33. Not Good at All

34. There’s No Such Thing as Happily Ever After

35. Are We Interrupting Something?

36. Let Us Adore You Reprise (vocal)

37. Finale (vocal)

38. True Kinda Love (Music Video Version) [Digital Bonus Track]

Collaborations include:

Chance The Rapper

Estelle

Gallant

Aimee Mann

aivi & surasshu

Jeff Liu

James Fauntleroy

Macie Stewart

Mike Krol

Jeff Ball

Grant Henry

Julian “Zorsy” Sanchez



