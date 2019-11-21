Ex-con Martha Stewart gores some turkey for Rian Johnson's Knives Out

We’re creeping ever closer to the Thanksgiving release of Knives Out, the acclaimed new mystery from indie wunderkind-turned-The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson. The movie’s trailers have been a wonder unto themselves, but when an actual criminal wants to give your thriller a boost, you may as well take it. Enter Martha Stewart, the lifestyle guru and Snoop Dogg confidant who, once upon a time, spent five months in a federal prison .

Stewart, who, being a queen of the kitchen owns quite a few blades of her own, stars in an ad shilling “Knives Out Knives,” which are “sharp enough to cut through bone... not that you would .” Stewart cuts through fare spilling crimson juice so well you’d think she was locked up for something other than securities fraud.

Come for Stewart’s hammy slashing, but stay for a cameo from Jamie Lee Curtis, who stars in Johnson’s film alongside Daniel Craig, Toni Collette, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, and Lakeith Stanfield. It cuts its way into your heart on November 27.