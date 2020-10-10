Photo : Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic ( Getty Images )

There’s been a fair amount of “from a certain point of view” going on with the timeline for Disney+’s long-awaited, Ewan M cGregor-starring TV series based around everybody’s favorite weird desert hermit, Obi-Wan Kenobi. First, the show lost its head writer—necessitating delays—then the script needed to be re-written—necessitating delays—and then the entire TV production industry pretty much shut down. (This also necessitated a few delays.) Through it all, M cGregor (who’s reportedly been working on this project for years, even before its official announcement last August) has tried to soothe concerns about the show, which would be the second such Disney+ Star Wars streaming series, after the massively popular The Mandalorian.

Now the former padawan is at it again, assuring (per Variety) the audiences of the BBC’s The Graham Norton Show that the Obi-Wan show (still untitled) is absolutely, definitely, probably going to start filming next March. While fielding multiple questions about his aging human body (currently 49, which is still a bit shy of Alec Guinness’ 63 when the original Star Wars came out), McGregor also made it clear that the show was, indeed, “the Obi-Wan story.” (He didn’t address the fact that film audiences have…mostly seen the Obi-Wan story at this point? We’re looking forward to a lot of puttering around on the double-sunne d litter box that is Tatooine.)

And honestly: We’ll believe it when we see it, since this particular show seems to have done everything in its power to dodge any sort of set scheduling for when it might possibly arrive.