Newswire

Ewan McGregor takes a tumble in this exclusive clip from Apple TV+'s Long Way Up

TV
Apple TV Plus Long Way Up Ewan McGregor
Photo: Apple TV+

At any given point in a day, Ewan McGregor must be under a lot of pressure to look like he knows what he’s doing. He did play Obi-Wan Kenobi after all, and he’s one of the most respected and capable Jedi in the whole galaxy, so every time McGregor does anything he runs the risk of tarnishing Obi-Wan Kenobi’s reputation. Nobody wants to see Obi-Wan Kenobi slipping on a banana peel or trying to carry his groceries to the car as the bags all rip open, so McGregor must pray that nothing embarrassing ever happens to him. Well, here’s Obi-Wan Kenobi falling off a motorcycle in an A.V. Club exclusive clip from McGregor’s new Apple TV+ show Long Way Up:

Long Way Up follows McGregor and Charley Boorman (who did not play Obi-Wan Kenobi and is therefore free to fall off whatever he wants) as they ride a pair of electric Harley-Davidson prototypes from the Southern tip of South America to Los Angeles. It’s a 13,000 mile journey that takes them over 100 days to complete, so statistically it makes sense that at least one of them would fall at some point. But still, it’s not just some motorcycle-riding adventurer taking a spill on his fancy bike, it’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. Long Way Up is a follow-up series to previous McGregor/Boorman bike adventures Long Way Round and Long Way Down, with new episodes releasing on Apple TV+ every week.

