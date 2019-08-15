Photo: LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP (Getty Images)

Disney has proven, repeatedly, at this point that it’s not fucking around when it comes to giving potential subscribers a series of “Fiiiiiiine, we’ll try it” reasons to check out its upcoming streaming service Disney+; today, said obvious bribery has just been updated to include news that Ewan McGregor will potentially be reprising the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in one of the service’s numerous Star Wars shows.

There’s been quite a bit of speculation about McGregor returning to that galaxy wot’s so long and far away in recent years, with a film centered on his Kenobi always seeming right on the verge of getting a green light—from a certain point of view, at least. Per Deadline, said return is finally happening, albeit in streaming TV form. (The Hollywood Reporter, meanwhile, says that the deal is still in the negotiations phase.) There’s no word yet on what sort of show it is that McGregor will be appearing on, although it’s one that’s almost certainly separate from Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, or the Rogue One-related series starring Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk. (Even though you could almost make the timelines line up in the latter sense, especially since McGregor is now 14 years older than the last time he played the part.)

Even fans who loathe the Star Wars prequels tend to acknowledge that McGregor was one of the better parts of them, especially as the scripts loosened up and allowed him to get in the occasional joke. He’s also made it clear in recent years that he’s game for a return, even as he continues to work in non-Star Wars-y projects like the upcoming Stephen King adaptation Doctor Sleep.

Disney+ launches on November 12, although this particular Star Wars show almost certainly won’t arrive with the service.