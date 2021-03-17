Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Everything's a flute now

reidmccarter
Reid McCarter
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Everything&#39;s a flute now
Screenshot: TEDx Talks

Long before the Aunty Donna boys showed us the joy (and psychological perils) of learning that “everything’s a drum,” musician Xavier Lozano was going around turning everyday objects into flutes.

Advertisement

A tweet from Marcel Barrena demonstrates this single-minded pursuit. In it, Lozano is shown holding up a metal traffic barricade and using it to play a lovely little tune that sounds like it’s coming from...well, something other than a beat-up roadworks tool. The image this presents is wonderful. Lozano is about the same size as the barrier and the juxtaposition of his calming melody and the visual impression that a shaggier Marc Maron in a Ramones t-shirt has just finished wrestling a big metal object into musical submission is striking.

Over on his Instagram page, Lozano can be found turning all sorts of other stuff into flutes, too. He’s posted segments from a TV appearance where he performs on his street barricade alongside a traffic cone connected to a rubber hose and a delightful-sounding bike tire. He’s also filmed himself peacefully noodling on a repurposed gun while celebrating the anniversary of Portugal’s Carnation Revolution. And in a Tedx video from 2016, he comes out on stage to present the hidden musical potential of a piece of irrigation pipe and a crutch, which he credits as being the device that got him into turning various objects into wind instruments in the first place. (One non-flute video also sees him turning a plastic water bottle into a makeshift guitar.)

We should mention that Lozano is just as good at playing a wide range of instruments actually designed for music—from a modified Bolivian flute to bagpipes. But, as impressive as these displays of talent may be, it’s kind of hard for them to measure up to the more novel sight of a guy playing music through a gun, crutch, or traffic barricade.

[via Boing Boing]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

G/O Media may get a commission
Paramount+ - 30-Day Trial
Click To Claim Your Free Month
Paramount+ - 30-Day Trial
Reid McCarter

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Reid's a writer and editor who has appeared at GQ, Playboy, and Paste. He also co-created and writes for videogame sites Bullet Points Monthly and Digital Love Child.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`