We’ll beat you to it: Yes, MTV’s The Challenge is still on. It’s also still wildly popular and, due to Viacom’s wealth of IP, also filled with more than just Real World and Road Rules alums. A slew of British reality stars and even veterans of Survivor and Big Brother now round out the cast, which, somewhat improbably, still counts Chris “CT” Tamburello among its ranks. He’s a dad now. Yes, you’re old.

Anyways, The Challenge rules, actually, so we’re taking a break from telling you what coronavirus has ruined now or thinking about the gibberish that can’t stop spilling from Joe Biden’s mouth to tell you that The Challenge, one of the only consistent things on this deteriorating planet, is returning on April 1 with a new season, “Total Madness” that will fold some new punks into the existing cast of buff, attractive ne’er-do-wells. T.J. Lavin, that god amongst men, will host.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the season will eschew the team format of last year’s “War Of The Worlds 2" in favor of a solo competition that will follow 28 players in pursuit of the $1 million cast prize. And you can bet your ass aging antihero Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio will be on hand, as will Challenge alums like CT, Nany, Aneesa, and Wes, who owns a monster truck. They’ll be “challenged” (see what we did there?) by young, hungry competitors—Cory, Kailah, Nelson, Rogan, etc.—who would love nothing more than for these ancient thirtysomethings to let the new generation shine. The season’s newbies, meanwhile, are alums of American Ninja Warrior, Survivor, Amazing Race, and Big Brother. One of them is named Swaggy!

We’re excited, and we know you are, too. Below, via EW, see a full list of the new and returning competitors. They better not quit. T.J. hates quitters.)

Veterans

Ashley Mitchell – 7th Challenge



Aneesa Ferreira – 13th Challenge

Cory Wharton – 7th Challenge

CT Tamburello – 17th Challenge

Dee Nguyen – 3rd Challenge

Kyle Christie – 5th Challenges

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio – 20th Challenge

Jenna Compono – 8th Challenge

Jennifer West – 2nd Challenge

Josh Martinez – 3rd Challenge

Jordan Wisely – 6th Challenge

Kailah Casillas – 5th Challenge

Mattie Breaux – 2nd Challenge

Melissa Reeves – 3rd Challenge

Nelson Thomas – 6th Challenge

Nany Gonzalez – 9th Challenge

Rogan O’Connor – 3rd Challenge

Stephen Bear – 3rd Challenge

Tori Deal – 4th Challenge

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley – 2nd Challenge

Wes Bergmann – 13th Challenge

Rookies

Asaf Goren (Big Brother Israel, So You Think You Can Dance)

Bayleigh Dayton (Big Brother)

Christopher Jordan “Swaggy C” Williams (Big Brother)

Kaycee Clark (Big Brother)

Faysal Shawn “Fessy” Shafaat (Big Brother, American Ninja Warrior)

Jay Starrett (Survivor)

Jennifer Lee (Amazing Race)