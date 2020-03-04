We’ll beat you to it: Yes, MTV’s The Challenge is still on. It’s also still wildly popular and, due to Viacom’s wealth of IP, also filled with more than just Real World and Road Rules alums. A slew of British reality stars and even veterans of Survivor and Big Brother now round out the cast, which, somewhat improbably, still counts Chris “CT” Tamburello among its ranks. He’s a dad now. Yes, you’re old.
Anyways, The Challenge rules, actually, so we’re taking a break from telling you what coronavirus has ruined now or thinking about the gibberish that can’t stop spilling from Joe Biden’s mouth to tell you that The Challenge, one of the only consistent things on this deteriorating planet, is returning on April 1 with a new season, “Total Madness” that will fold some new punks into the existing cast of buff, attractive ne’er-do-wells. T.J. Lavin, that god amongst men, will host.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the season will eschew the team format of last year’s “War Of The Worlds 2" in favor of a solo competition that will follow 28 players in pursuit of the $1 million cast prize. And you can bet your ass aging antihero Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio will be on hand, as will Challenge alums like CT, Nany, Aneesa, and Wes, who owns a monster truck. They’ll be “challenged” (see what we did there?) by young, hungry competitors—Cory, Kailah, Nelson, Rogan, etc.—who would love nothing more than for these ancient thirtysomethings to let the new generation shine. The season’s newbies, meanwhile, are alums of American Ninja Warrior, Survivor, Amazing Race, and Big Brother. One of them is named Swaggy!
We’re excited, and we know you are, too. Below, via EW, see a full list of the new and returning competitors. They better not quit. T.J. hates quitters.)
Veterans
Ashley Mitchell – 7th Challenge
Aneesa Ferreira – 13th Challenge
Cory Wharton – 7th Challenge
CT Tamburello – 17th Challenge
Dee Nguyen – 3rd Challenge
Kyle Christie – 5th Challenges
Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio – 20th Challenge
Jenna Compono – 8th Challenge
Jennifer West – 2nd Challenge
Josh Martinez – 3rd Challenge
Jordan Wisely – 6th Challenge
Kailah Casillas – 5th Challenge
Mattie Breaux – 2nd Challenge
Melissa Reeves – 3rd Challenge
Nelson Thomas – 6th Challenge
Nany Gonzalez – 9th Challenge
Rogan O’Connor – 3rd Challenge
Stephen Bear – 3rd Challenge
Tori Deal – 4th Challenge
Tula “Big T” Fazakerley – 2nd Challenge
Wes Bergmann – 13th Challenge
Rookies
Asaf Goren (Big Brother Israel, So You Think You Can Dance)
Bayleigh Dayton (Big Brother)
Christopher Jordan “Swaggy C” Williams (Big Brother)
Kaycee Clark (Big Brother)
Faysal Shawn “Fessy” Shafaat (Big Brother, American Ninja Warrior)
Jay Starrett (Survivor)
Jennifer Lee (Amazing Race)