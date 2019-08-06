We’re still trying to figure out how Jason Priestly and Tori Spelling got old, for time surely can’t pass this quickly, can it? It was just yesterday we believed them to be young, beautiful high schoolers with nothing to lose except their homework or, god forbid, a date to the spring dance. Now, overcome with wrinkles and rot as we are, we see that even those frozen in Hollywood’s carbonite have succumbed to time’s cruel hand. Well, except for Ian Ziering, who somehow looks better now than he did 29 years ago.

Above, see the reunited gang try and relive their halcyon days while recreating the opening credits to Beverly Hills 90210. It’s not a slavish recreation—time, you see, there is so little—as we don’t get cutaways to Priestly’s lowered sunglasses or Brian Austin Green’s hammy dance movies. We do, however, get more than a minute of them jumping all over each other against a white screen while occasionally striking a familiar pose. Can we ask for much else?

How about a six-episode reboot? Because it premieres tomorrow night on Fox. Will it be bad? Who knows! Will it remind you how old you are? Absolutely.

Watch (one of) the original opening sequences below.

