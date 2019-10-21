Everyone’s a damn mess in the trailer for Silicon Valley’s final season

It was always going to end this way, wasn’t it? With dirty money, terrifying targeted ads, congressional hearings, internal dissent, and 4,000 pounds of meat?



Much of what you’ll see in the trailer for the sixth and final season of Mike Judge’s Silicon Valley will sound familiar—it’s not as if there’s a shortage of news out there surrounding the tech industry and ethics. Based on what we see here, it also looks like Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) probably passed Kendall Roy and Tom Wambsgans in the halls of Congress on the way in or out of their respective Congressional hearings. But the most striking thing about this trailer is neither its topicality, nor its Succession synchronicity. No, it is this: Wow, is everyone on this show losing their shit, or what?

It seems as though they’re right to do so. This early glimpse of the season promises continued acrimony between the folks of Pied Piper and Hooli; courtship from a nefarious billionaire who doesn’t give a fuck about a dead bird; targeting ads that would do Alexa and Siri proud; and a point at which poor old Jared (Zach Woods, bless him) wields up a rifle.

Silicon Valley, which also stars Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Amanda Crew, Josh Brener, Jimmy O. Yang, Suzanne Cryer, and Matt Ross, begins airing its final seven episodes on October 27 at 10 p.m. Recaps from Les Chappell will run weekly.