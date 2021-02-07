Old Screenshot : YouTube

Ah, yes. A family on a nice beach vacation, nothing weird going on in this movie trailer! Well, until the text reveals that it’s a new thing from M. Night Shyamalan, a guy with a particular fondness for... you know. A narrative gimmick of sorts, where you think one thing is happening but then another thing happens? Well, in this teaser for Old that premiered during the Super Bowl, it looks like one thing is happening and then another thing happens.



See, people are getting old in a way that seems unusual, and it all seems to have something to do with this weird beach. There’s a kid who suddenly grows up, a woman who is suddenly pregnant and then has a baby, and what appears to be someone falling off a cliff. Weird!

Old will be “only in theaters” this summer.