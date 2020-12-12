Screenshot : YouTube

The wonderful thing about genre TV is that you can get away with all sorts of patently ludicrous things. Like, say, you can have a character in the trailer for the second season of your TV show say a line like “Matthew and Diana have disappeared into time,” and the immediate response from your audience will be, not bewilderment, but a knowing “Well, obviously, they timewalked on All Hallows Eve, what else did you expect to happen. ” Which is to say that that’s exactly what happens in the new trailer for the long-anticipated second season of Sky One’s A Discovery Of Witches, the TV show in which Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode play a witch and a vampire, respectively, who find themselves snogging and smooching (respectfully).

But all is not well in vampire-witch-kissing-land, as pretty much everybody the couple encounters during their time in The Past (including their various ancestors) seems to be both bearded and profoundly pissed off. (Plus , Goode’s character, who is also named Matthew—convenient!—appears to be tormented by his sins in a way that gives the impression that he might have actually timewalked into an episode somewhere circa the second season of Angel.) Adapting the second book in Deborah Harkness’ All Souls trilogy, the second season of A Discovery Of Witches looks lush and moody as ever, with all the vampire-witch lip-locking—and consequent drama—that its audience could hope for. The series returns for its second season on January 8; it airs in the U.S. on AMC and BBC America.