Everybody's 'fraid of those ghosts in the first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Screenshot : Ghostbusters: Afterlife ( YouTube

In 1984, Ivan Reitman made one of the best comedies of all time in Ghostbusters. 35 years later, his son, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Jason Reitman, is making a sequel, which, in a post-Answer The Call world, is a curiously sore subject. Even if the discourse surrounding that 2016 film still haunts you, there’s plenty to be about Reitman’s new vision to tantalize, from a cast that includes Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, and Finn Wolfhard to the return of Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, and even Annie Potts in their roles from the first two films. Finally, nearly a year since the project was first announced, we’re getting our first proper look at the movie.



As we learned on Friday, the sequel follows a single mother (Carrie Coon) and her kids, Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), as they adjust to life living in a creepy farmhouse in Oklahoma. The house, it turns out, was left to them by a mysterious grandfather, and the surrounding property is filled with dusty relics of a bygone era of ghostbusting, which hasn’t been in vogue for 30 years. As Paul Rudd’s Mr. Grooberson clarifies, there hasn’t been a ghost sighting in 30 years. That’s about to change, however, as some slimer-colored green light is seen pouring from an abandoned mine in the area.

Also, as has been teased for a while now, the trailer appears to confirm that the family are descenda nts of Egon Spangler, the ‘buster played by Harold Ramis in the original two films.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives on July 10, 2020.