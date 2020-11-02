Screenshot : CTV News

Last week, a rare flapshell turtle was found in a pond in West Bengal, India. The turtle is bright yellow as a result of albinism and is probably one of a very few of its kind to exist in the world. The internet, thinking it kind of looks like a piece of cheese, would like to eat it.

According to The Times Of India, the turtle was caught in a fisherman’s net and has since been released back into a river. The Indian Forest Service’s Debashish Sharma tweeted photos of the turtle last Tuesday, pleased to share images of a rare and fascinating genetic mutation.



Twitter responded by noting that, actually, the reptile looks like a slice of melty cheese.



Of course, having seen something that looks like cheese, the internet has also decided that it would like to eat the turtle. @Glitched_Hero replied to Sharma’s tweet with an image of the turtle wedged into a hamburger, captioning their effort with a simple observation: “Cheeseburger.”



Others have mocked up images of the turtle in its final moments before being devoured, often in burger form, or simply stated that, yes, they would definitely munch on this natural wonder if they encountered it.



It’s worth noting that another yellow turtle was found in eastern India earlier this year. While scientists may continue point to pigment mutations as the reason for its appearance, we’re going to proposed an alternate theory—that the earth, acknowledging that we’ve all had a really bad year, has brought forth delicious cheese turtles for us to enjoy in compensation for everything else that’s going on.



