Quibi is still hanging on, presumably in hopes of the virus easing up enough for people to start going back to waiting rooms and boring business meetings so they can discretely watch quick bites of TV on their phones, and that means supplying Quibi’s content vaults with more of its standard fare—which is to say short TV shows with surprisingly big star power. Kevin Hart’s action show Die Hart just premiered and the rest of July will see Adam Devine and his funny friends having wacky adventures in Bad Ideas plus Don Cheadle, Helena Howard, and Emily Mortimer in a sci-fi-sounding thriller called Don’t Look Deeper.

In August, it just keeps going. Kiefer Sutherland’s Quibi-sized version of The Fugitive is coming on August 3, Rose Huntington-Whiteley from the third Transformers movie is hosting a show about the beauty industry a week later called About Face, Paula Pell and John Lutz are inviting a ton of famous friends (Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Patton Oswalt, D’Arcy Carden, and more) to the Mapleworth Murders, Punk’d is coming back, Reno 911! is coming back, Ron Funches is hosting a compliment game show called Nice One!, and then—in another trademark “big get” for Quibi—Will Smith is hosting a showcase series for up-and-coming comics called This Joka. He’s a movie star! Quibi is trying so hard to appeal to people, and it just keeps going even when it seems like nothing is working.

Anyway, the list of what’s coming to Quibi in August is below. It’s not a huge list, but it is, statistically, much more famous on average than what you’d see on another streaming service’s list.

Available August 3

The Fugitive

Sex Next Door

Available August 10

About Face

Mapleworth Murders

Available August 17

Punk’d (season 2)

Available August 24

Reno 911! (part 2)

Nice One!

Available August 31

This Joka With Will Smith

Wireless