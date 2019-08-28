Even Janet Weiss has to start a GoFundMe to pay medical bills

Photo : Taylor Hill ( Getty Images )

On August 10, f ormer Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss was in a car accident near her home in Portland, Oregon. Weiss’ partner, Drew Grow, was also in the car at the time as it was hit and sent spinning “out of control,” according to the musician’s sister, Julie Weiss. X-rays revealed Weiss’ broken collarbone and fractures in both of her legs (Grow suffered a fractured rib) . She’s had to cancel performances as she undergoes physical therapy, which all sounds stressful enough even without taking medical bills into account. Except that, thanks to our delightful (like a nail through the hand) and Byzantine healthcare system, Weiss already has medical costs top of mind, which is why her sister started a GoFundMe to help get the influential drummer back on her feet.

The crowdfunding campaign has already surpassed its original $25,000 goal, and currently stands at $48,855. In response to the outpouring of support, Weiss shared this message of gratitude via the GoFundMe page: