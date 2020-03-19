Evangeline Lilly diagnosed with bad coronavirus takes

If there’s a bright side to the current panic and precautions surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus—which, there’s really not—it’s how much intimate information we’re getting about the lives and immune systems of various celebrities. Does Tom Hanks reference his movies in his day- to-d ay life? What’s Idris Elba’s viral load like? And which of our favorite famouses are secretly kind of anti-science weirdos?

That last question got answered yet again today, with Evangeline Lilly weighing in on social media to suggest that she thinks all this self-quarantining stuff is kind of silly, and also maybe it’s a clandestine effort to place the entire country under “marshall law” during an election year. (Among the many things we’re learning about Evangeline Lilly today: She’s apparently a Tekken fan.)

Lilly made this wellness update/manifesto available on her Instagram today, starting with a pretty straightforward post about dropping her kids off at gymnastics class, hashtagged “business as usual.” When people suggested that this might not be the wisest course of action at the moment—what with the global pandemic and all—Lilly got a bit more strident in the comments , though; per Fox News, she first noted that both she and her father, who she’s currently living with, are immunocompromised. But also: “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.” (Or, to quote Patrick Henry: “Give me Gymboree, or give me death!”)

Lilly went on to say she consults with her “inner circle” regularly on these matters, a grouping that presumably doesn’t include either any health care workers, or her old co-star Daniel Dae Kim, who was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier today. “Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving…There’s something every election year, ” she wrote, stoking the fires in which the Kate From Lost Revolutionary Army will one day be formed . Anyway, you’d think one of the stars of Ant Man And The Wasp would have more respect for miniature organisms capable of knocking much larger lifeforms straight onto their asses, but hey, here we are.