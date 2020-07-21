Photo : Francesco Prandoni ( Getty Images )

It must be frustrating for authors and bands with terrifyingly devoted followings that, no matter how hard they work, nothing they release can ever top the fevered energy that goes into fan fiction inspired by their books and albums. Consider My Immortal, an infamous mash-up of Harry Potter, mid-‘00s mall punk and metal, and horny vampires that’s transcended the source material that inspired it with line after line of pure, uncut poetry. How could anyone compete with the lines like “Draco leaned in extra-close and I looked into his gothic red eyes (he was wearing color contacts) which revealed so much depressing sorrow and evilness ...” or “In the Great Hall, I ate some Count Chocula cereal with blood instead of milk, and a glass of red blood?”

In an interview with The Verge, Evanescence’s Amy Lee—a musician and cultural figure of such incredible importance to My Immortal’s author that the story is named after one of their songs—we learn that Lee has read a lot of the story and, rather than be intimidated by its artistic power, finds it “actually pretty interesting.”



Lee says she discovered My Immortal through her younger sister, who thinks it’s “the most hilarious thing in the world” and brings it up or hosts informal readings during “the holiday every year when the family’s all together.”

“I read I think not quite half of it, but it did have me in tears,” Lee says. “I was laughing really, really hard at one point, just because of the nonsense.” While she says some of what’s in the story, like the recurring suicide jokes, “aren’t cool to talk about,” Lee likes “all the characters breaking into song to sing My Chemical Romance” and has had “a really good laugh out of” reading it.



The only other aspect of the story she seems to take issue with is being described as “goth,” which she doesn’t think is accurate, but still enjoys in the context of the story’s writer railing against the eternal enemy: Preps.



Read the entire interview here.



