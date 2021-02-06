Evan Rachel Wood says she was threatened with release of underage photos

Photo : Albert L. Ortega ( Getty Images )

Evan Rachel Wood has elaborated on allegations she made earlier this week against Brian “Marilyn Manson” Warner. The Westworld star had previously disclosed that the musician—with whom she had a high-profile romantic and sexual relationship that became public knowledge in 2007, when she was 20, and Manson was 38 —was the abuser she had alluded to in earlier public statements, revealing that “ He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.” Now, per THR, Wood has revealed on social media that harassment allegedly continued from the Manson camp well after her relationship with Warner had ended.

Specifically, Wood reportedly posted in an Instagram S tory today that she had been alerted late last year of threats to reveal underage photos of her taken at one of Manson’s concerts, allegedly involving @lindsayusichofficial, i.e., the account for Manson’s current wife, Lindsay Usich.

On Dec. 19, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial (Brian’s wife) for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE, after being given large amounts of drugs and alcohol, after Brian performed on Halloween in Las Vegas to ‘ruin my career’ and ‘shut me up. ’

Wood also reportedly included images of the police report she filed at the time. She also resurfaced a post that had been originally posted yesterday, outlining some of Manson’s alleged treatment of her:

I was called a jew in a derogatory manner. He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me. I heard the ‘n’ word over and over. Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more. I have never been more scared in my life.

Manson has released a statement in response to the allegations—which came from Wood and four other women who’ve been associated with him in the past, all of whom included “a llegations of physical and psychological abuse and sexual assault” in their reports —calling them “ horrible distortions of reality. ”