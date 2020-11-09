Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

With all the celebrating over the weekend, it’s easy to forget there are still active piles of doo-doo laying about, and you, too, can step in them. Literally anyone can step in it, including well-meaning famous people like Eva Longoria, who appeared on MSNBC to discuss the results of the election—a phrase we can now utter without complete and total dread. Mostly. While speaking with host Ari Melber, Longoria hailed Latina voters as “the real heroines” of the 2020 election, seemingly discrediting the hard work of Black women voters:



“Women of color showed up in big ways. Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden-Harris at an average rate of 3:1.”

Longoria was predictably criticized for her comments, which appear to discount the contributions of Black women in this weekend’s defeat of the fascist piece of garbage in the White House. The actress subsequently took to Twitter to apologize for her comments in a note that reads in part, “I’m so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women. When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN.” Longoria goes on to hail Black women as “the backbone of the Democratic party” and expresses remorse for contributing to anti-Blackness in her community. You can read her full statement below.

