Ethan Hawke's gonna be the bad guy in that Moon Knight show

Photo : Michael Loccisano ( Getty Images )

Marvel continues to throw good talent after good at its upcoming Moon Knight Disney+ series , with THR reporting that Ethan Hawke has signed on to play the main villain in the Oscar Isaac-starring superhero show. There’s no word yet on who, exactly, Hawke will be playing, but given that Moon Knight’s personal nemesis is his old pal Bushman—his employer who betrayed the future hero back during his mercenary days—that feels like a pretty safe bet. (That being said, Moon Knight also sometimes beefs with Dracula, so, hey, fingers crossed for that.)

Hawke joins a cast that includes, obviously, Isaac, and also the just- cast May Calamawy. His hiring is just the latest sign that Marvel is really, no fooling, willing to throw some serious money at a TV show about a character that even hardcore Marvel nerds might greet with a “Really? They’re doing a Moon Knight show?” Hawke himself, meanwhile, is fresh off his own latest TV gig, playing firebrand abolitionist John Brown in The Good Lord Bird.

Anyway! Moon Knight is now the show where Oscar Isaac tries to kill Ethan Hawke with a boomerang, and that’s the kind of sentence that gets our hearts racing regardless of how obscure the characters in question might end up being. (Or not! Seriously: Ethan Hawke Dracula. Once you start thinking about it, it gets really, amazingly difficult to stop.)