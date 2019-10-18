Ethan Hawke is an ex-convict desperate for redemption in Blumhouse's Adopt A Highway trailer

Ethan Hawke—pound for pound one of our best and most adventurous actors working today—stars in Adopt A Highway, the latest dramatic offering from the horror mavens at Blumhouse. Logan Marshall-Green, who starred in Blumhouse’s excellent Upgrade, wrote and directed the feature, which follows an ex-con—a victim of California’s three strikes sentencing law—as he tries (and fails) to rebuild his life on the outside. In a twist you’ve seen before, everything changes when he finds himself the unlikely caretaker of an abandoned child.
But, predictable arc aside, Adopt A Highway looks like a gritty and heartfelt slice of life, and, per the below trailer, Hawke looks to disappear within the role (and some righteous facial hair).
Here’s a synopsis:
Russ Millings has just been released from prison after serving 21 years for a 3rd strike conviction for possessing an ounce of marijuana. As he tries to adapt to a world he doesn’t recognize—including trying to learn how to use the internet—he finds an abandoned baby in a dumpster behind the fast-food restaurant where he works as a dishwasher. Unsure of what to do, and caught between impulses of kindness and panic, Russ soon realizes this could be his chance at redemption.
Elaine Hendrix, Diane Gaeta, Mo McRae and Chris Sullivan (“Guardians of The Galaxy: Vol. 2”) co-star in the film, which hits theaters on November 1.