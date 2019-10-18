Ethan Hawke is an ex-convict desperate for redemption in Blumhouse's Adopt A Highway trailer

Ethan Hawke— pound for pound one of our best and most adventurous actors working today— stars in Adopt A Highway, the latest dramatic offering from the horror mavens at Blumhouse. Logan Marshall-Green, who starred in Blumhouse’s excellent Upgrade, wrote and directed the feature, which follows an ex-con—a victim of California’s three strikes sentencing law—as he tries (and fails) to rebuild his life on the outside. In a twist you’ve seen before, everything changes when he finds himself the unlikely caretaker of an abandoned child.

But, predictable arc aside, Adopt A Highway looks like a gritty and heartfelt slice of life, and, per the below trailer, Hawke looks to disappear within the role (and some righteous facial hair) .

Here’s a synopsis:

Russ Millings has just been released from prison after serving 21 years for a 3rd strike conviction for possessing an ounce of marijuana. As he tries to adapt to a world he doesn’t recognize— including trying to learn how to use the internet— he finds an abandoned baby in a dumpster behind the fast-food restaurant where he works as a dishwasher. Unsure of what to do, and caught between impulses of kindness and panic, Russ soon realizes this could be his chance at redemption.

Advertisement

Elaine Hendrix , Diane Gaeta , Mo McRae and Chris Sullivan (“Guardians of The Galaxy: Vol. 2”) co-star in the film, which hits theaters on November 1.