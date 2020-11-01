Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke Photo : Jason Merritt ( Getty Images )

Lots of families are coming up with little projects to do together this year, whether it’s trying to film some kind of wacky viral video or just cleaning up around the house, but Ethan and Maya Hawke (He’s her dad! She’s his daughter!) have signed on for something a little more involved. According to Variety, they’re going to make a movie together about a teenage girl in 1966 trying to lose her virginity to George Harrison. You know, classic father-daughter stuff.

The project is called Revolver, and it’s coming Finding Dory’s Andrew Stanton from a script by Stranger Things’ Kate Trefry. Maya Hawke will play the aforementioned teen, who lives in Alaska and gets the opportunity of a lifetime (the opportunity to bone a Beatle) when a problem with a flight to Japan forces the Beatles to make an unexpected landing in Alaska—and “all hell breaks loose as the unsuspecting residents are consumed by Beatlemania.” In what seems like a spoiler, though , Variety adds that Maya Hawke’s character eventually learns that “adventure (and romance) are actually a little closer to home than she thought.” That makes it sound like she won’t actually get to have sex with George Harrison, but who knows. Maybe George Harrison is actually the boy next door and she never realized it because he always wore glasses and had his hair up? Then he accidentally mentions that his guitar has been gently weeping and she starts to put it together? Maybe he announces the arrival of the sun? (Yes, those songs came out after 1966, no, we don’t care.)

Also, there’s no word on who Ethan Hawke will play, but… maybe he’s her dad? He at least has some experience with that. Maya Hawke will also join her dad in tonight’s episode of The Good Lord Bird on Showtime, so this is some fun timing.