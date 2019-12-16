Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani got jacked as all hell, admits he couldn't have done it without Marvel's resources

Photo : Stefanie Keenan ( Getty Images )

Torrents of steam spewed from the internet’s collar today when actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani took to Instagram to unveil his new, Marvel-approved physique.

Of course, anyone watching the latest season of Silicon Valley could notice Dinesh had been hitting the gym, but Nanjiani’s shirtless photos reveal veiny ropes of muscle coursing through every square inch of his svelte frame. No mere passion project, Nanjiani’s transformation coincides with his upcoming starring role in Marvel’s The Eternals. Truly, as Chris Evans and Chris Pratt will attest, starring in a Marvel movie is the fastest route to becoming romance-novel buff.

While this isn’t news on its own, the photos came with a note that refreshingly acknowledgeS just how wildly difficult it is to achieve such a level of fitness, with Nanjiani admitting that he couldn’t have done it without Marvel shelling out the dough for the world’s best trainers and nutritionists.

I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look lik e this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.

He goes on to thank the many, many people (and catering companies) who all teamed up to make Nanjiani look like a wrestling action figure, as well as his wife, writer Emily V. Gordon, “for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year.” Yeah, that sounds awful.

The Eternals, one of the tentpoles of Marvel’s fourth phase, drops less than a year from now on November 6, 2020. It co-stars Richard Madden, Salma Hayak, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, and Ma Dong-seok, who we’re all assuming will be just as jacked. Nanjiani, meanwhile, just got the news of a season two renewal for his Apple TV+ anthology Little America, which has yet to even air.