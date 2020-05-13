Eric Trump warns Democrats the “chips are starting to crumble,” confusing everyone

Photo : Spencer Platt ( Getty Images )

No one would ever accuse Eric Trump of being a rocket scientist, but he’s usually at least a touch more coherent than his rambling, all-caps pops . On Tuesday, however, Eric attempted to tweet out a scathing bon mot directed at the Democratic leadership that left people scratching their heads even more than usual.

Advertisement

“The chips are starting to crumble!” he wrote. This...this is not a thing people say.

Advertisement

It appears that in his excitement to distract the world from how bad his dad’s fumbled the White House’s coronavirus response , the middle Trump son either got his idioms confused or was distracted by the thought of a yummy snack . Either way, he wasn’t about to delete the tweet or admit his mistake, so it was up to people in the replies to highlight his buffoonery.

Gizmodo’s Tom McKay went a bit further. When googling the phrase “the chips are starting to crumble,” he found that the only person to ever put these words in this exact dumb order besides Eric Trump is an anonymous, passionate fan of the CBS soap opera The Bold And The Beautiful, who dropped it o n a 2017 message board . But, even their use of the phrase makes a bit more sense in context.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unfortunately, it’s only a matter of time before we learn that “chips crumbling” is really just some complex, dog-whistle-laden code that only the true followers of Q can understand. Enjoy the stupidity while it’s fun!

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com