It was, somehow, only last week when news broke that Ice Cube was working with the Trump administration on their “Platinum Plan,” which promises to “increase access to capital in black communities by almost $500 billion.” But it would seem that the rapper and actor isn’t all that keen on one of Trump’s large adult sons trying to capitalize on that fact.

In a since-deleted tweet, Eric Trump—he’s the one that looks like a piece of string cheese that grew teeth—shared a doctored photo of Ice Cube in a Trump hat. In the photo, Cube is sitting next to 50 Cent (who really does support the p resident) at a basketball game, wearing hats that most definitely do not say Trump on them. “Two great, courageous, Americans!” he wrote, like an idiot.

He’s also using an errant comma there but let’s stay focused on the big picture. This is what you might call an unforced error. Ice Cube was catching quite a lot of heat for his willingness to work with the Trump administration, and his response was to say that Black Americans “can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change.”

That’s about as much as Trump and pals could have hoped for. But then Mozzarella Trump had to go and push his luck, and now Ice seems to have clarified his position somewhat:

50 Cent, on the other hand, does not seem to be particularly bothered as long as Eric doesn’ t hit him up for cash.

