Photo : Oscilloscope

An untimely death—or an entire series of them—isn’t usually where a story begins, but in the case of We Are Little Zombies it’s both the inciting incident and a meet-cute of sorts for the kids at the heart of this wildly original new film, arriving in theaters and virtual cinemas on July 10.

When their parents die, four newly-orphaned teens bond over their common loss and the complicated, heavy emotions attached to it. So they do what anyone would do in this situation: They start a band. This exclusive clip from We Are Little Zombies features the eponymous Little Zombies performing a perfectly melancholy cover of “This Will Be Our Year” by the classic English rock band The Zombies (get it? It’s cute!).



The clip also shows off the bold and vibrant aesthetic of the film, which has elicited comparisons to Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World and video game culture. We Are Little Zombies marks the feature directorial debut of Makoto Nagahisa, who debuted the film earlier this year at the Sundance film festival, where it won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award.



For a full list of virtual cinemas and actual theaters where you can watch We Are Little Zombies this weekend, visit the official Oscilloscope website.