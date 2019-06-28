Photo: Michael Kovac (Getty Images)

If you’re looking for in-depth analysis of last night’s Democratic presidential debates, head elsewhere. If you’re trying to grasp why Twitter seemed unable to discuss anything unrelated to Marianne Williamson’s off-kilter, scenery-chewing performance, you’re in the right place. Williamson, an author, activist, and failed congressional candidate, both delighted and horrified by eschewing talk of policy in favor of bland, self-help aphorisms. “If you think we’re going to beat Donald Trump by just having all these plans, you’ve got another thing coming, because he didn’t win by saying he had a plan,” she said. It only took a few hours for somebody to put the Twin Peaks music underneath a video of her shining moment.

Her enigmatic turn had amateur pundits scrambling to find an analog to her particular brand of energy, which, if the tweets are any indication, contains multitudes.

Truly, though, there’s perhaps no greater means of understanding Williamson than a deep dive into her own Twitter account, which has been the home of some truly strange musings since the social media juggernaut’s early days. Below, we’ve compiled a sampling (thanks in no small part to the efforts of Buzzfeed’s Ellie Hall) of Williamson’s tweets, breaking them into categories that won’t, well, make sense of her worldview so much as contextualize it. Let’s just say that once you’re through you’ll know why Goop founder (and snake oil huckster) Gwyneth Paltrow finds her to be a “spiritual legend.”

Let’s begin with some nice thoughts, tweets that, while silly on the surface, at least contain some level of soul-warming loveliness.

Things are getting weirder now. Williamson’s particular brand of self-help is consumed with visions of light, water, and clouds. Maybe this inspires you? No shame.

You’re probably starting to grasp that she’s into God. Yeah, she’s really into God.

Angels, too.

She also has an odd fascination with holes being plugged by gooey gobs of love and good thoughts, which is a nice, if completely useless, thought.

We’re just gonna throw some question marks at these.

Oh, and she really, really loves Avatar.

And, lest we reduce her to just a harmless meme, let us remember that she finds mandatory vaccinations to be “draconian and Orwellian” and antidepressants to do “more to cause depression than to heal it,” a claim plenty of people on antidepressants might like to dispute.

The next debates will happen next month in Detroit. Trump, meanwhile, is back to joking about killing journalists with Vladimir Putin.