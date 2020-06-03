Screenshot : KTLA 5 ( YouTube

Yesterday, the Los Angeles Police Commission met to field calls from LA residents as protests over anti-black police brutality continue across the United States. As you might expect from a public forum hosted in part by police chief Michael Moore—the guy who said on Monday that George Floyd’s “death is on [protesters’] hands as much as it is on [the] officers” who murdered him—a lot of what the Commission heard from their community wasn’t exactly brimming with positivity.



Over the course of many hours, the Commission sat for a big remote video conference, listening to calls where people let them know exactly how despised they are by their community. In a call from Jon Barr, captured by Franchesca Ramsey, the commissioners are called out for the LAPD’s myriad failures. Moore is told he’s treating the meeting “like a teenager who’s falling asleep in detention” and that if the officials are tired of hearing they’re “bad at [their] jobs” they could “[consider] being good at [their] jobs” or getting new ones in retail to help boost the economy during a pandemic, like Mayor Eric Garcetti might like.



There were other calls expressing outrage over the horrific violence toward protesters, telling the commission that systemic change should start with them “resigning in shame,” yelling “fuck you” at Moore, and calling for the police’s defunding.

T he most to-the-point message among them, however, comes from the guy who ended his call by saying, “Go fuck yourselves. I’ll see you all in hell.”



Unfortunately, despite a rumor going around that Tony Hawk himself called in to give the LAPD his thoughts, the skateboarding star wasn’t actually among the many, many people who made their voices heard.



Still, it’s good to know that if Hawk did call in he “would have spoken more clearly and asked people to support Color Of Change before yielding [his] time.” We suppose that’s almost as good as shouting, “See you in hell” at them.



Looking for ways to advocate for black lives? Check out this list of resources by our sister site Lifehacker for ways to get involved

