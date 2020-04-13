Photo : Hulton Archives ( Getty Images )

Nothing humanizes a movie star faster than seeing them screw up a take, get flustered, and drop an unintentional F-bomb in frustration. It’s as true today as it was in the Golden Age of Hollywood, though it’s rare you ever get to see any of the on-set screw-ups from that time period—f or some reason, Orson Welles opted out of including a blooper reel in the credits to Citizen Kane. Thankfully, a few people on Twitter have taken it upon themselves to cut together a handful of these classic gaffe s into supercuts that are simply a delight.



It’s nice to know that immortal icons of the silver screen like Humphrey Bogart, Bette Davis, and Jimmy Stewart were human after all and just as capable of flubbing a scene entrance as the next person. It’s also incredibly charming to see supposedly prim and proper actresses of classic Hollywood shouting “son of a bitch” or mugging like lunatics when they get tongue-tied.

If these supercuts whet your appetite for more, why not settle into this 90-minute compilation of bloopers from the 1930s and 1940s. It’s well worth your time, even though (s poiler alert!) it doesn’t contain a single clip of Burt Lancaster getting hit in the crotch with a football.

