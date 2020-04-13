Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Enjoy the flubs and foibles of Hollywood's Golden Age with some vintage blooper reels

Dan Neilan
Photo: Hulton Archives (Getty Images)

Nothing humanizes a movie star faster than seeing them screw up a take, get flustered, and drop an unintentional F-bomb in frustration. It’s as true today as it was in the Golden Age of Hollywood, though it’s rare you ever get to see any of the on-set screw-ups from that time period—for some reason, Orson Welles opted out of including a blooper reel in the credits to Citizen Kane. Thankfully, a few people on Twitter have taken it upon themselves to cut together a handful of these classic gaffes into supercuts that are simply a delight.

It’s nice to know that immortal icons of the silver screen like Humphrey Bogart, Bette Davis, and Jimmy Stewart were human after all and just as capable of flubbing a scene entrance as the next person. It’s also incredibly charming to see supposedly prim and proper actresses of classic Hollywood shouting “son of a bitch” or mugging like lunatics when they get tongue-tied.

If these supercuts whet your appetite for more, why not settle into this 90-minute compilation of bloopers from the 1930s and 1940s. It’s well worth your time, even though (spoiler alert!) it doesn’t contain a single clip of Burt Lancaster getting hit in the crotch with a football.

Dan Neilan

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Pay me to write for you, you coward.

