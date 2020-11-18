Screenshot : Netflix

Just mere days after Peter Sutcliffe, the serial killer also known as the Yorkshire Killer, died in prison after contracting COVID-19, Netflix has shared a trailer for its upcoming docuseries about his crimes. Called The Ripper, it lands on the streamer next month.

The Yorkshire Ripper, thought by many to be a modern-day Jack The Ripper, killed 13 women in the North of England between 1975 and 1980, prompting a panicked frenzy that wasn’t helped by a police force that mucked things up at every turn. Its mistakes—The Guardian described the investigation as “stunningly mishandled”—appear to be a key part of the docuseries, as does the culture of unrest that sprung up around it.

Watch the trailer below:

The Ripper emerges from the shadows of your queue on December 16.