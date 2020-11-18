Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
England's Yorkshire Ripper is the latest serial killer to stalk your Netflix queue

Randall Colburn
Illustration for article titled Englands Yorkshire Ripper is the latest serial killer to stalk your Netflix queue
Screenshot: Netflix

Just mere days after Peter Sutcliffe, the serial killer also known as the Yorkshire Killer, died in prison after contracting COVID-19, Netflix has shared a trailer for its upcoming docuseries about his crimes. Called The Ripper, it lands on the streamer next month.

The Yorkshire Ripper, thought by many to be a modern-day Jack The Ripper, killed 13 women in the North of England between 1975 and 1980, prompting a panicked frenzy that wasn’t helped by a police force that mucked things up at every turn. Its mistakes—The Guardian described the investigation as “stunningly mishandled”—appear to be a key part of the docuseries, as does the culture of unrest that sprung up around it.

Watch the trailer below:

The Ripper emerges from the shadows of your queue on December 16.

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

