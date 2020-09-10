Support Battlestar Galactica’s Laura Roslin, The West Wing’s Jed Bartlet, or Election’s Tracy Flick with new merch from The A.V. Club

The A.V. Club approves this shameless plug: Longing for a candidate you can get truly excited about? The A.V. Club took an extremely informal poll to determine which fictional leaders deserved to have their names slapped on some shirts, mugs, tote bags, and onesies ahead of the 2020 election. Whether you’re a fan of overachieving high schoolers, articulate Oval Office orators, or leaders who shoots for the stars, we’ve got you covered.

We, of course, encourage you to be active in our actual 2020 elections—and not just by voting, there are plenty of ways to get remotely involved to help get out the vote in swing states and support down-ticket candidates. But also totally understand if you’d prefer to imagine life with one of these fictional leaders in charge instead. You can check out all the merchandise options (available in many colors and sizes, including for kids) at the A.V. Club store now.



This is just the first wave of a new line of merchandise planned by The A.V. Club. We’ll be offering Halloween and holiday items soon, with more designs inspired by TV and movies also in the works. If you have any suggestions for a quote or design you’ve always wanted to see on a shirt, let us know in the comments. And our AVC-branded stuff isn’t going anywhere, in case you love us enough to get a sweater with our logo on it. Even if your grandma doesn’t know we exist, it’ll still keep her warm this fall!

For the actual 2020 election, remember to make your voting plan ASAP. And while you’re at it, fill out your census form.

