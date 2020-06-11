L to R: Emma Watson (Pascal Le Segretain) and Bonnie Wright (Randy Shropshire) (Getty Images) Graphic : Shannon Miller

Since Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling continues to voluntarily air out her transphobia, some of the stars of the hit franchise have felt compelled to pick up the slack and speak up in support of the trans community. Earlier in the week—after Rowling’s first round of anti-trans comments, which is a sentence we are loath to write—Daniel Radcliffe issued a thoughtful statement encouraging the public to “do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm.” Rather than take the hint, Rowling released a blog post just yesterday that further detailed her stance in an inexplicable attempt to apply logic to the illogical.

Advertisement

Now, Emma Watson (“Hermione”) has tweeted her own support of the trans community:

Advertisement

“Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” Watson tweeted, which could be a response to any one of the insights that Rowling has shared over the past few days. “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

Watson was not the only Hogwarts graduate to throw her support behind her trans fans. Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, also took a moment to emphasize her stance on the issue.

Advertisement

“If Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging for you, that love is infinite and there to take without judgment or question. Transwomen are Women. I see and love you,” said Wright. Both actresses and Radcliffe join fellow Wizarding World alumni Katie Lueng and Eddie Redmayne, who have also voiced support. Lueng, who played Cho Chang, even shared a number of resources and petitions in a thread specifically geared towards the support of the Black trans community.