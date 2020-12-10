Emma Stone Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

According to Deadline, Emma Stone is set to star in The Curse, the upcoming Showtime comedy series from Nathan Fielder and the Safdie brothers (a.k.a. Benny and Josh Safdie, the duo behind Uncut Gems) that we first heard about back in February. The series is about a married couple that A.) hosts a “problematic new HGTV show,” B.) is trying to conceive a child, and C.) may or may not be cursed. So there’s a lot going on here, and as we pointed out earlier this year, it bears more than a passing resemblance to a Nathan For You episode about a ghost realtor—and that is absolutely not a criticism, because it’s a great setup for a scripted TV show.

Fielder will be starring in the show with Stone, with the two of them playing the supposedly cursed husband and wife. Benny Safdie will both direct and appear in the show, reportedly as the producer of Stone and Fielder’s show-within-a-show. It’s unclear how far along any of this is or when it might reach our TV screens, as the February report said it had been picked up as a pilot but now Deadline says no pilot has actually been filmed yet (which would make sense, if Stone was just cast as the co-lead).

