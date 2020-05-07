Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson are teaming up again for a superhero movie

Sam Barsanti
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Disney’s Jungle Cruise movie still isn’t out, and it won’t be until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but apparently stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson had enough fun working together that they’re going to do it again. According to Deadline, the two of them are going to star in Ball And Chain, a superhero movie about a “bickering couple” with super powers that only work “if they can learn to put aside their differences and work together.” The original comic came from Scott Lobdell, Alé Garza, and Richard Bennett in 1999, but with a premise like this it seems likely that it will just be used as a jumping-off point. The adaptation is being written by Emily V. Gordon, co-writer and co-subject of The Big Sick, so given that and the stars attached, it’ll probably lean closer to being a comedy than one of those dark, action-focused superhero movies.

Also, it would be fun if John Krasinski were playing Super Husband rather than Dwayne Johnson so we could get a Mr. & Mrs. Smith thing going on, but it’s also fun that he still doesn’t get to play a superhero at all.

