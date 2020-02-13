Emilio Estevez joins Disney+'s Mighty Ducks revival

Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images )

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Emilio Estevez will reprise his role as Coach Gordon Bombay in The Mighty Ducks, Disney+’s 10-episode revival of the classic kids sports movie franchise. It sounds like he’ll still be coaching the team, so this won’t be a little one-off cameo, and he’ll also be executive producing alongside series creator Steve Brill. As we just learned yesterday, the series will also star Lauren Graham, as well as Brady Noon, Julee Cerda, Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, and a bunch of other kids that you might not recognize from anything. (No offense, young actors, but you’re not Emilio Estevez.)

The new show will take place “in present-day Minnesota” where the Mighty Ducks have gone from “scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team.” The plot will be based on a kid who gets cut from the team and works with his mom to make a new scrappy underdog team with iconic Ducks coach Gordon Bombay. In other words, the Mighty Ducks are the bad guys now. The name is no longer ironic but intimidating.

Estevez released a very energetic statement that nonetheless does not contain any instances of the word “quack,” saying: “Once a Duck, always a Duck! And after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise.”