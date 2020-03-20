Alexandra Daddario and Taylor Swift’s little brother star in We Summon The Darkness, an ‘80s-set horror-comedy about heavy metal, sex, and serial killers in the era of Satanic Panic. My Friend Dahmer director Marc Meyers helms the flick, which follows three lady rockers and the bloody after-party following a Soldiers Of Satan show.
We caught it at last year’s Fantastic Fest, where our own Katie Rife praised its “nimble and surprising” script and said it was “the best Satanic Panic-inspired horror movie I have seen this year, and there have been several.”
Watch a trailer below.
Johnny Knoxville co-stars alongside Daddario, Keean Johnson, and Maddie Hasson as a televangelist in the VOD shocker, which is slated for release on April 10.