Alexandra Daddario and Taylor Swift’s little brother star in We Summon The Darkness, an ‘80s-set horror-comedy about heavy metal, sex, and serial killers in the era of S atanic P anic. My Friend Dahmer director Marc Meyers helms the flick, which follows three lady rockers and the bloody after-party following a Soldiers Of Satan show.

We caught it at last year’s Fantastic Fest, where our own Katie Rife praised its “nimble and surprising” script and said it was “ the best Satanic Panic-inspired horror movie I have seen this year, and there have been several.”

Johnny Knoxville co-stars alongside Daddario, Keean Johnson, and Maddie Hasson as a televangelist in the VOD shocker, which is slated for release on April 10.