Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Embrace panic of the Satanic sort with this We Summon The Darkness trailer

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsWe Summon The DarknessTrailerAlexandra DaddarioJohnny KnoxvilleAustin Swift
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Embrace panic of the Satanic sort with this iWe Summon The Darkness/i trailer
Screenshot: YouTube

Alexandra Daddario and Taylor Swift’s little brother star in We Summon The Darkness, an ‘80s-set horror-comedy about heavy metal, sex, and serial killers in the era of Satanic Panic. My Friend Dahmer director Marc Meyers helms the flick, which follows three lady rockers and the bloody after-party following a Soldiers Of Satan show.

We caught it at last year’s Fantastic Fest, where our own Katie Rife praised its “nimble and surprising” script and said it was the best Satanic Panic-inspired horror movie I have seen this year, and there have been several.”

Advertisement

Watch a trailer below.

Johnny Knoxville co-stars alongside Daddario, Keean Johnson, and Maddie Hasson as a televangelist in the VOD shocker, which is slated for release on April 10.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Ben Affleck's best performance in years will arrive early on streaming next week

God's will! The Lands Of Disney lie abandoned and undefended!

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost recreated a classic Shaun Of The Dead scene as a coronavirus PSA

The Office almost had a darker “Dinner Party” and other untold stories from a new oral history