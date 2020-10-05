Dr. Anthony Fauci feeling like all of us Photo : Joshua Roberts ( Getty Images )

In an effort to do some Important Journalism, reporters have requested Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails through the Freedom of Information Act lawsuits. For 2020 reasons, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Sevices attempted to push off some of those requests until after the election. But a federal judge recently ordered HHS to begin producing thousands pages of potentially responsive records from Fauci other officials about the World Health Organization, China, and the coronavirus. Much of that content will be trickling out about 300 pages per month beginning on Oct. 21, though a few other requests for Fauci emails have been granted. One such request filed by Buzzfeed News’ Jason Leopold resulted in this gem of a correspondence from Fauci to an unknown recipient: “Click on the ‘Cuomo Crush’ and ‘Fauci Fever’ link below. It will blow your mind. Our society is really totally nuts.”

Advertisement

While it sounds like a spam email, the note is actually a forward of Facui’s Google alert set to send him any headlines containing the words “Fauci AND Tony OR Anthony.” And the story that led him to think we’re nuts is this article from talentrecap.com titled “‘Cuomo Crush’ and ‘Fauci Fever’ — Sexualization Of These Men Is a Real Thing on The Internet.” And while we hadn’t heard of the #CuomoCrush, this story from Samantha Agate is full of examples from social media of people using those hashtags to profess their love Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo and his brother Chris Cuomo.

Advertisement

Though Fauci’s email seems to expresses his incredulity at the idea he’s become a sex symbol, perhaps the doctor doth protest too much. He did, after all, suggest Brad Pitt play him on Saturday Night Live. Sometimes wishes do come true, Anthony...or should we call you Tony?

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com