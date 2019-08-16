Photo: Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection (Getty Images)

Here’s an odd one: Sony Pictures has teamed up with Priscilla Presley and John Eddie for Agent King, an adult animated comedy where Elvis is both Elvis and a superspy with a jetpack. We have no idea who asked for this, but there’s hope: Mike Arnold, a veteran of FX’s excellent Archer, will serve as showrunner. That’s an inspired pairing.

Per Deadline, the series will find Elvis trading in his “white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves—all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll.” Alright!

Agent King is heading for Netflix, and will apparently hew close to the singer’s style. Menswear legend John Varvatos will custom-design the King’s outfits on the series, while Jerry Schilling, an old member of Elvis’ entourage, will advise as a consultant.

“From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that,” said Priscilla Presley in a statement.“My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before.”



Elvis was the subject of an excellent documentary last year, and a biopic about the singer from Baz Lurhmann is currently in development with Tom Hanks and Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood’s Austin Butler. We hope his jetpack fitting went okay.