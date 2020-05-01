Screenshot : The Joe Rogan Experience

Elon Musk must be high again. After weeks of downplaying the COVID-19 crisis, the union-busting Cybertruck creator is punctuating his recent comments about California’s shelter-in-place being “fascist” by amplifying bad-faith conspiracy mongers and (squints) regurgitating the “Star-Spangled Banner” in a series of mortifying tweets made even more cringeworthy by his Deus X avatar.

Advertisement

Note the question mark after “land of the free and the home of the brave.” Some truly thought-provoking stuff from one of the world’s great geniuses. Screenshot : Twitter

Musk, mouth dripping with bong juice, also announced that he will be “selling almost all physical possessions”—the farting unicorn mug, too?—as well as his house, which apparently used to belong to Gene Wilder. “It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul [sic],” he continues, meaning Wilder’s ghost has absolutely threatened to haunt his ass should anything happen to it. Musk says he will now devote himself to “Mars and Earth,” to which we say, please, go to Mars, there’s no Twitter there.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Twitter

According to Business Insider, Musk’s meltdown is impacting his company as well. “Tesla stock price is too high imo,” he tweeted in the midst of this madness, leading to a 9.3% dip as of late Friday morning. This, of course, follows that episode from a few years back when he got in hot water with the SEC for making a weed joke while tweeting about Tesla shares. He settled a lawsuit pegged to that miscalculation last year.

Advertisement

And, because everything just seems to fall apart at once, his girlfriend, gonzo pop artist Grimes, is mad at him. And just days before she’s due to give birth to his child.



Screenshot : Twitter

Advertisement

Grimes, we imagine, is coping with a hearty helping of spaghetti, hot dogs, and toast while praying that Azealia Banks, for once, sits this one out.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com