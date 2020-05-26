Elon Musk and Grimes tweak their child's name, clarifying nothing

Photo : Angela Weiss ( Getty Images )

M azel tov to Elon Musk and Grimes, r eigning monarchs of the V For Vendetta fan base, for having their first child. They’ll get no mazels, however, for naming the kid X Æ A-12, a moniker with dubious legal standing according to California state law, which states that humans must be named using actual letters of the alphabet. Now, according to CNN, it seems the pair figured out a workaround to said law.



Instead of changing their baby’s name to reference a more sensible aircraft like Boeing Chinook, Eurocopter Super Puma, or Stinson Reliant, apparently their firstborn’s name is now just X Æ A-Xii, according to a response to a fan on Grimes’ Instagram. She then explained, we assume cheekily, that they swapped the “12” for Roman numerals because it “looks better tbh.” It is at this point that we should remind the shopping mall cyberpunks that “tbh” would be a more acceptable name under California state law.

And yet, although now legally sound, it still doesn’t help anyone pronounce the wee young babe’s name—Grimes and Musk included. Please keep in mind that all this was as hard to type with our eyes rolled this far back into our skulls as it is for you to be reading it.

