Elon Musk and Grimes might have named their child after a CIA aircraft

Congratulations are in order to Grimes, the gonzo pop artist who made one of our favorite albums of the ‘10s, and Elon Musk, the Tesla and Space-X guru who wants to help Tom Cruise die in space. As we learned during the latter’s stock-tanking Twitter meltdown on Friday, the couple’s much-hyped child was due to arrive on Monday, and, as Musk showed the world on Twitter, the prophecy has come true.

“Mom and baby all good,” he tweeted on Monday before sharing a photo of the nugget and the face tattoos it apparently got inked in the womb.

Musk also revealed the baby’s name: X Æ A-12 Musk. This could be a joke, of course, but let us never forget that Jason Lee named his child Pilot Inspektor. Celebs, they’re nothing like us! Let us also not forget that Musk encouraged Grimes to change her name to “c,” the symbol used to indicate the speed of light.

As The Independent points out, the name could translate as “X Ash Archangel.” The ligature Æ, after all, is pronounced “ash.” As for “Archangel,” that was the nickname for the Lockheed A-12 aircraft built for the CIA in the ‘60s. One user put forth the suggestion on Twitter and Musk apparently liked the tweet. (Also, Grimes is known for using angel iconography in her work, and dropped an LP in 2015 called Art Angels.)

Of course, it could be a gag or just a brainy way of hinting towards a more traditional name. Regardless, we wish them the best.