Ellen DeGeneres to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2020 Golden Globes

According to The Wrap, Ellen DeGeneres will be getting the Carol Burnett Award For Lifetime Achievement In Television at the 2020 Golden Globes, which will be held on January 5. This will only be the second time the award has been presented, with last year’s honoree being, appropriately enough, Carol Burnett herself (that is how these things usually work). In a statement, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—the secret awards cabal that runs the Globes—noted that DeGeneres is an “advocate and philanthropist” who uses her platform to help others by “spreading kindness and joy.” It also highlights, naturally, her multi-decade career in stand-up and TV, both with her sitcoms and her long-running talkshow.

The Carol Burnett Award is dedicated to people who have “made outstanding contributions to the television medium on or off the screen,” and as The Wrap points out, it’s meant to be the TV equivalent of the Globes’ Cecil Be. Demille Award for film. Speaking of, the 2020 recipient of that one will be Tom Hanks, so this should be a pretty upbeat and pleasant Globes ceremony... as long as nobody mentions George W. Bush, who is apparently a great guy and we should all be friends with him.