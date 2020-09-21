Ellen DeGeneres Photo : Jason Kempin ( Getty Images )

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is back for its 18th season and as promised, its host wasted no time addressing the toxic workplace allegations that permeated the summer. Appearing in front of an adoring “audience” (or rather, a sea of flat screens projecting remote fans), DeGeneres stood by her claims that she didn’t know of the abuse rendered by the show’s former producers, but that she takes responsibility for what happens on her show.

“As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened,” DeGeneres said. “I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power and I realized that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.” In this context, “taking responsibility” means firing producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman. Per Buzzfeed, each of the axed execs were accused of a range of abusive behaviors, from racist microaggressions to sexual misconduct. Now that the they’re gone and the remaining employees have been awarded basic benefits, we can all just take a page out of DeGeneres’ book and move on: “We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace, and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter.”

DeGeneres also used that time to formally announce former DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss as a new co-executive producer and assure the world that she really is that kind, dancing, smiling ball of affable sunshine that you see every week among “a lot of other things.” So all of those detailed accusations of less-than-kind behaviors that are, per some fellow Hollywood figures, well known around town? Those were probably just her bad days.

“This is me and my intention is to always be the best person I can be,” DeGeneres said. “And if I’ve ever let someone down, if I’ve ever hurt their feelings, I am so sorry for that. If that’s ever the case, I have let myself down and I’ve hurt myself as well because I always try to grow as a person.” Check out the monologue below.